Approval also given to lease agreement with Doe River Gorge Ministries, downtown events
ELIZABETHTON — Budgeting for two bridge projects across the Doe River in downtown Elizabethton received approval from the Elizabethton City Council during its monthly meeting on Thursday. Once again, the council met remotely by Zoom in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The council also approved a new 10-year master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department and a lease agreement between the city and Doe River Gorge Ministries for the lease of over 50 acres of the ministries’ property adjacent to the Elizabethton-owned Hampton Springs Watershed. The acreage will be used to extend a mountain bike trial that is currently in the forested area of the watershed.
The two bridge projects are restorations to both the Elk Avenue Bridge and the Covered Bridge. Council members were told that markings have already being made to start the work on the Elk Avenue Bridge.
City Manager Daniel Estes said additional needed improvements have been discovered on the bridge and that the additional expense will be covered with change orders.
Work on the bridge will include renovations to the spindles next to the pedestrian walkway portion of the bridge. Work is expected to begin soon and the ending for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade has been changed so that it does not cross the bridge.
On the Covered Bridge renovation, the council approved the city’s agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant.
The grant will require a 20 percent local match on the cost of the project, which is projected to cost $989,780. The city’s match would be $197,956. The council decided to use funds from a federal settlement for the city’s share of a settlement of the Tweetsie Trail property.
By coincidence, that settlement check arrived in the mail on the day of the council meeting. Estes said the city received a check for $453,000.
The council’s approval of the lease agreement with Doe River Gorge Ministries includes no transfer of funds. Under the agreement, Doe River Gorge will lease 52.75 of its property to Elizabethton at zero rent for the entire period of time the property is under lease.
The property is adjacent to the forested watershed the city owns at Hampton Springs. There are currently 3 miles of trail for bicycles and hiking in the forest. Plans are to construct 11 miles of new trail on the property the city is renting from the ministries. Under the terms of the lease, the city will allow the Christian summer camp to use the trails and equipment.
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said his agency has partnerships with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association and with the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee to develop the property.
Mains also presented his department’s 10-year master plan for developing parks and recreation in the city over the next 10 years. The plan not only includes city recreational assets, but also national forest land, Tennessee Valley Authority lakes and even the Bonnie Kate Theater.
The council also approved several upcoming holiday events. These included Downtown Trick or Treating on Oct. 31; the annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 21; and the Downtown Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.
Councilman Richard Barker asked about how Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-10 could be followed during the trick-or-treating.
Courtney Washburn, director of the event organizer, Main Street Elizabethton, said many safety guidelines were included and the CDC guidelines had been emphasized. She said all those handing out candy will be wearing gloves and masks and the trick-or-treaters would be encouraged to wear masks.
Washburn said the number of people passing out the treats would be limited. Temporary diagrams will also be pasted on the sidewalks to encourage social distancing. She said there would also be sanitizing stations on each block.