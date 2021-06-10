ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved on first reading the budget for the city scheduled to take effect next month. City Manager Daniel Estes said the budget reflects a return to more normal finances after a very conservative budget was passed for the current year because of the uncertainty of the economy when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its depth in 2020.
While Estes spoke about returning to a more normal economy, there are still questions. For example, the council could not put an exact amount for the property tax rate next year. Estes said the property tax rate will be set at a position that will mean no increase in property tax revenue for the city. The reason the council could not pass an exact number for the property tax rate is because the county went through a reappraisal this year and the state has not yet provided the city with the certified tax rate which would provide the city with the same amount of property tax revenue.
The council approved the first reading of the budget with the staff recommended total revenue and other figures. Normally, a property tax rate is set at the same time the budget is approved. Because there is no certified tax rate at this time, the resolution passed by the council said “this budget has been prepared on a property tax revenue neutral basis. It is the intention of the governing body to adopt a certified tax rate when it becomes available.” The budget was approved on first reading by a vote of 6-0, with Councilman Kim Birchfield abstaining.
The general fund budget has projected total revenues of $18,023,562 and total appropriations of $19,147,064. That means a decrease in the fund balance of $1,123,501. That offsets a large increase in the fund balance that the very conservative budget for this year. The estimated surplus in the fund balance this year is $2,156,672. The fund balance is still $1 million larger than it was before the COVID pandemic, projected to grow from $7,960,100 to $8,993, 271.
The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and then hold a final vote on the budget and property tax rate later in June.
In other matters, the controversy over parking and the weekly downtown Cruise-ins of the Carter County Car Club were once again discussed by citizens during the time for citizens to speak. Dan Britt of Big Dan’s Barbecue was one of a handful of downtown business owners who said the weekly car shows was a help to small businesses because it brought customers downtown on the weekend.
Mayor Curt Alexander said the cruise-ins have been approved by City Council through the end of October. He said that what changes should be made after that should come from the citizens. He said instead of the City Council deciding the matter “what needs to happen is that the people from the car show need to get with the downtown business owners and bring us a solution.”
City Councilman Jeff Treadway suggested a way to stop the hard feelings between the two sides. “The social media stuff has got to stop.” He said the the angry comments made on the platforms is not good for the city. He said Elizabethton leaders have worked hard to present the city in a good light. That work is destroyed when people from other communities “read that crap on our social media…we all have to work together…if your number one goal is not love of Elizabethton, I don’t want to see it.”
On a more positive note, the city said farewell to its water resource manager, Johann Coetzee. A proclamation was presented to Coetzee by the mayor and city manager saying that he had served the city for 26 years and “has done an exceptional job maintaining service for 11,647 water customers and 5,740 sewer customers.
Charlie Von Cannon, the owner of the Bemberg business incubation operation, also praised Coetzee. Von Cannon said Coetzee “is a tremendous engineer” and told of an incident in which Coetzee looked at a sewer drainage problem at Bemberg and saved Von Cannon over $100,000.
The Council also commended Mack and Nancy Cooke for their donation of 1.36 acres of land next to the Tweetsie Trail. The city plans to build a rest and picnic area for Tweetsie Trail users.
Finally, city council voted unanimously to name a new bridge over Gap Creek on Southside Road in honor of the late John Clark, a longtime community leader who had also been a prisoner of war after he was captured by the German Army in the Battle of the Bulge.