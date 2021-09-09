ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to increase the city’s funding this year to the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. The City Council voted to increase its annual contribution to the shelter by $25,000. That brings the city’s annual contribution from the $125,000 originally budgeted to the new total of $150,000.
The vote was the second and final one taken on the funding increase. The city had decided on the increase in response to a public controversy that began when the city’s partner in funding the shelter, the Carter County Commission decided a few months ago to cut the county’s funding ford the shelter by $71,000.
The city’s first vote on the funding increase was taken during its August 12 session. At that time, City Council had voted to increase the city’s contribution by $20,000, with the intent that the money be used to restore animal control operations inside the city limits. The animal shelter board of directors had voted to end animal control operations in the city and county as a budget balancing measure after the County Commission had cut its contribution to the shelter.
In Thursday’s second vote on the motion, the city’s increase in funding to the shelter went to $25,000. That was part of an agreement by which the city now will fund the shelter with $150,000 for the year and the county will provide an additional $20,000 to the shelter, increasing its donation for the year to $270,000. The city’s additional $25,000 donation to the shelter will be taken from the fund balance.
The final step of the agreement, the county’s additional $20,000 funding to the shelter would be decided in the upcoming County Commission meeting.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said the city and county are “reworking the contract” that provides the joint city and county partnership to fund and operate the animal shelter. He said the current contract does not have an expiration date and the board is made up of three members appointed by the City Council and three members appointed by the County Commission.
Alexander said the plan are to create an animal shelter contract which will be renewed every two years. He said membership in a 5-member board of directors would consist of two members appointed by city council and two members appointed by the county commission. The fifth member would be an at-large member.
In other matters, an agreement between the city and the 844th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. Army Reserves to provide troop labor for the surveying, planning and construction of a new firing range at the Elizabethton Police Department’s Sugar Hollow range will go forward after City Council approved the first increment of funding for the project on second and final reading on Thursday night. City Council approved the first appropriation of $76,000 to get the project started. The project is expected to take at least three years to complete because the Engineers will do most of the work during monthly drills and during their two-week annual training on active duty. Plans include building a pistol and marksmanship range, a shoot house corral, a sharpshooter long range, and a retrograde.