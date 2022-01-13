ELIZABETHTON — Improvements to downtown Elizabethton were a big part of the monthly meeting of the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday night. The council voted on second and final reading to unanimously approve a $150,000 downtown improvement grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle told the council that the grant provides funding to aid downtown building owners with making renovations to the facades of their buildings. Engle said the grant reimburses building owners for their projects by paying for 75 percent of the project, and requires a 25 percent match by the building owner.
Elizabethton was one of 14 municipalities in the state to receive the downtown improvement grants this year. Engle said a public meeting was held in council chambers on Tuesday to provide information on the grant to downtown building owners. She said about 20 people attended the meeting. The deadline for applying for the grant is at the end of the month.
The council also unanimously approved the First Tennessee Development District to administer the grant. The administration cost can be taken from the grant funds and will not exceed $10,000.
On another downtown project, Danny Hilbert, director of the Street and Sanitation Department, said work was completed on the first phase of repairing downtown sidewalks and removing trip hazards. Hilbert said the department used a company that specializes in repairing sidewalks with a new method that does not require the rebuilding of the sidewalks. He said the downtown sidewalks are especially sturdy, having been built with rebar as an urban renewal project in the 1970s.
The council also heard a success story in the water department’s continued efforts to fix the many leaks in its system. Construction Manager Jonathan Pleasant said a demonstration on the effectiveness of a new leak correlating device proved its effectiveness by immediately finding a major leak that crews had not been able to find by other means. Pleasant said about 100 gallons of treated water per minute was being lost to the leak. When the device located the leak, it was found the water was going into a cavern system, leaving no trace in the ground around the leak. The leaky pipe was quickly repaired.
The leak underscores the city’s need to continue replacing old water lines in its aging infrastructure. City Manager Daniel Estes said help will be coming from the state in the form of millions of dollars for infrastructure repairs. He again reminded council members that the state is dividing the money into separate amounts for city residents and for county residents. Ellis told the council that the Elizabethton water system not only provides water to all the residents of the city, but is also the largest provider of water to county residents, providing water to most county residents in the densely populated western portion of the county.