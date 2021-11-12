ELIZABETHTON — A proposed new joint operating agreement between the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council appears to be stalled after a City Council workshop on the proposed agreement was held Friday afternoon.
All of the Councilmen attended the workshop except for Kim Birchfield. The councilmen did not like several parts of the proposed agreement to replace the joint agreement that is currently in place.
The first item on the agreement was the first area where the councilman found something they found objectionable. Under the current agreement, the city owns the land on which the shelter stands, while the county owns the building. The new agreement would change that to have the grounds to be “equally owned by the parties” and requiring the city to “deed a one half interest in the property to the county.”
Councilman Wes Frazier asked “how can we give property away?” Others said the land is part of the Elizabethton Wastewater Treatment Plant and if the city ever needs to expand the plant, it might need to relocate the animal shelter and build a larger treatment facility in that location.
The next sticking point for the council members was the schedule for approving the agreement and how long the agreement would be in effect. The council members said they understood the county commission wanted the new agreement to be in effect by January. City Manager Daniel Estes wondered why January was necessary and was comfortable with waiting until the start of the new fiscal year in July. The proposed agreement also establishes a two-year life span for the agreement. The current contract has no expiration and the council appeared happy to keep it that way until all disagreements are worked out.
There were also questions on the animal shelter board’s composition. Both the current and the proposed agreement require the two governing bodies to appoint an equal number of members to the board. There was concern about how other members were appointed. The council members felt they should be appointed by the shelter board.
The funding of the shelter by the city and county has previously been an area of disagreement and that disagreement appeared to be back with the proposed agreement which called for the city to fund 40% of the shelter’s budget, while the county would fund 60%. This brought up questions about the ratio of animal control calls to 911 and also about city residents having to pay twice in such city-county matters.
There was also a question on how to achieve joint consensus on capital investments to the shelter.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander told the council members that he had been negotiating with the county on the proposed changes to the agreement. He said he was still in negotiations when the county commission voted to approve the new document.
“I had asked the county not to present this to the commission because the city has not even seen it yet,” Alexander told the council members.
“The county gave us what they wanted,” Alexander said.
The council members also heard from private citizen Jim Winchester, who has prior experience with animal shelters in Denver, Colo. He called for the shelter to become more effective with its spaying and neutering program.