ELIZABETHTON — One of Elizabethton’s most well-known downtown events came in for discussion during Thursday’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. Both council members and citizens took the opportunity to discuss the weekly car shows that take place in the downtown blocks of East Elk Avenue from April through October.
Joy McCray, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said understanding that the car shows were not supposed to start until 5 p.m. is not being followed. She said some people have been parking their classic cars in prime parking spots hours before the show starts. Other store merchants said some car show fans set up lawn chairs several hours before the start of the shows.
Eddie Brumitt, president of the Carter County Car Club, the organization that puts on the car shows, said that there are about 35 active members of the car club and that those coming early were often not members of the club.
Several downtown merchants said the weekly car shows were appreciated and helped their business, while other merchants said the weekly shows on Saturdays kept their customers away and they shut down their businesses when the car show was going on.
McCray said the Chamber has events planned for Saturday in June and July and called for compromise and coordination. Councilman Jeff Treadway agreed that the key was compromise. “We all want what is best for Elizabethton,” Treadway said. He called for everyone to have a willingness to work together.
Other merchants pointed to inadequate signage to let visitors know about parking. Some visitors may not have been aware of large parking lots just a block behind Elk Avenue.
A few business owners said the car show attracts the same people every weekend. They said if other events could be held on some Saturdays, it might attract new people to downtown.
Mayor Curt Alexander said the question should be added to the list of items for the City Council to discuss at an upcoming Council retreat.