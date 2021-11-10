ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council has changed its meeting date because Veterans Day falling on its normal meeting date.
The council normally holds its monthly meeting on the second Thursday of each month, but has rescheduled its November meeting to Friday (Nov. 12) at noon at the Council Chambers in City Hall.
In addition to the council meeting, there will also be a meeting of the city’s alcohol beverage board immediately following the adjournment of the council. There will then be a workshop held to discuss the agreement with the Carter County Commission on the operation of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.