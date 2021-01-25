ELIZABETHTON — Government leaders in Carter County and Elizabethton are looking beyond the stalemate brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and once again beginning to work together on the economic development of the city and and county.
The leaders took up where they left off in December 2019, with a joint workshop between the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council to discuss how to move ahead on local economic development. Just as in the pre-pandemic workshops, the meeting was led by Pat Hardy, municipal management consultant with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service, and Rick Hall, county government consultant with the University of Tennessee’s County County Technical Assistance Service.
Hardy said the 2019 joint meeting “was a big deal.” He said “COVID has certainly put a wrench in our plans, but it certainly didn’t stop us.”
To remind people of the projects discussed at the previous meeting, Hardy listed them as the animal control office, the library, the landfill, and the Emergency Communications District.
Some of the goals from 2019 included a sports complex, recycling, and tourism. Top goals were: Surf Betsy, river sports; Workforce Development Complex, expand sewer service beyond the city and broadband expansion.
The discussion went to the timeliness of holding a meeting now. The city’s and county’s budget annual budget processes are just beginning, so it is a good time to plan for an economic development office. Hardy suggested that such an office should include a professional economic development person with a starting salary around $80,000 and an administrative assistant. The total budget at a minimum should be around $195,000.
Hardy said the cost of such an office would be expensive, but one successful recruitment would more than pay the investment back.
Another key was that the joint economic development should not just include leaders from Carter County and Elizabethton, but also leaders from the other cities in the county, Johnson City and Watauga.