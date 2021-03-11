ELIZABETHTON — After a year of pandemic, with many of Elizabethton’s most beloved annual events canceled to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020, the Elizabethton City Council is showing faith that 2021 will be a more normal year.
The council unanimously approved several events that are likely to draw a large crowd. These include some of the longtime favorites, like the weekly downtown cruise-in. Others are first-time events, like the Music and Miles Half Marathon. One popular event which has yet to be approved for this year is the city’s biggest festival, Covered Bridge Days, which may have to go later than normal because of renovations on the Elk Avenue Bridge.
Councilman Michael Simerly made the motion to approve the weekly cruise-ins of the Carter County Car Club. He said he is a fan of the classic cars that park in downtown Elizabethton from 5-9 p.m. every Saturday without inclement weather.
But Simerly said another important consideration is the large number of people who come downtown on these Saturday evenings. He said people are dining in the city’s downtown restaurants and shopping in the downtown shops during a time when these businesses would otherwise be closed.
Councilman Wes Frazier said he also appreciated the car shows, but did have one problem which has been expressed to him by business owners. He said some people have been staking out prime locations for the cruise-ins several hours before the start of the event. He said that was making it more difficult to get into the stores, hurting the business owners. It was suggested that the problem should be brought to the car club’s leadership.
The first cruise-in of the year will be on Saturday, April 3. The final one will be Saturday, Oct. 30. The annual Car Show will be held on Saturday, July 10. That is an all-day event, which will be followed by the regular cruise-in from 5-9 p.m.
The council also approved the Fat Tire Criterium for the second year. This event was formerly held in Johnson City before moving to downtown Elizabethton during the pandemic last year. The event is one of three stages of the Johnson City Omnium. Another of the stages, the Roan Groan, begins in Elizabethton and ends at Carver’s Gap on Roan Mountain.
This year’s Fat Tire Criterium will take place on Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event takes place downtown on the west bank of the Doe River. The course runs down Hattie Avenue to Sycamore Street, to E Street, turning again onto Riverside Drive and then back to Hattie Avenue.
The council also approved a first-time event, the Music & Miles Half Marathon, which will be hosted by Goose Chase, which hosts several other long-distance races in the Tri-Cities, including the Turkey Trot. The event will take place on May 8 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The half marathon would extend nearly the length of the city, from Hatcher Lane all the way past Elizabethton High School. Several different sections of the Tweetsie Trail would be included.
Karen Hubbs, with Goose Chase, addressed the concerns about many of the main streets being closed. She told the council members that except at the start and finish, the streets would only be closed when runners were passing through and would be open the rest of the time.
Hubbs said there are no springtime half marathons in the Tri-Cities, so this should be a popular event. She said it should attract a lot of people to Elizabethton from several states.
Another new event would be a First Friday event to be held in downtown shops on the Fridays of May 7, June 4, July 2, and Aug. 6. Main Street Elizabethton is partnering with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance in the events.
The final event was road closures for an Easter party on the lawn of First Christian Church on Easter Sunday, April 4. The council approved the request of the church to block a section of Hattie Avenue from East Doe Avenue to the front of Danny’s Auto Glass and Upholstery to ensure the safety of children and elderly members of the congregation. The road closure would be from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.