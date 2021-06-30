ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council gave final approval during a noon meeting on Wednesday to the city budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget will not require an increase in revenue, so the City Council voted to adopt the state certified property tax rate. That means the property tax rate will be $1.5706 per $100 of assessed value. That is a reduction from the $1.85 property tax rate for the past residential year. The lowered tax rate balances the property reappraisal completed this year and the certified tax rate is determined to result in a neutral change in revenue for the city government in adopting the new tax rate.
Also during the noon meeting, the City Council approved the Elizabethton City Schools budget for the new fiscal year. The City Council voted 6-0 to approve the second and final reading of the two budgets. Councilman Wes Frazier was not able to attend the meeting because of his employment.
During the city’s budget making process in the spring, City Manager Daniel Estes had described the city’s current financial condition to be in good shape, after an exceptionally conservative budget year in 2020. The conservative budget was put in place last year because of the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One result of the conservative 2020-2021 budget was a large increase in the city’s fund balance. The fund balance has increased by $2,156,672 during the past year and now stands at $10,116,772. The new budget proposes to reduce the fund balance by $1,123,501. That would bring the city’s total fund balance down to $8,993,271. The fund balance will fund a long list of capital projects in the new fiscal year totaling $806,458.
The city’s general fund total revenue for 2021-2022 is projected to be $18,023,562. Total expenditures for the general fund are projected to be $19,147,064.
For the city schools budget, the total general fund budget is $25,273,932. The federal project fund is $5,928,237. The school nutrition program budget is $1,174,075. The total budget for the city schools is $32,436,244. The city’s donation to the school operational fund budget is $2,400,000. That is the same amount as last year and meets the state maintenance of effort requirement.