ELIZABETHTON — Funding for the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter was once more a topic of discussion this week. This time the discussion was held at City Hall during the August meeting of the Elizabethton City Council.
The funding controversy began when the shelter’s funding was cut by $71,000 in the county’s new budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That dropped the total funding for the shelter from last year’s $492,000 to $421,000 this year. The cut caused the Animal Shelter’s board of directors to make changes in its annual budget, including dismissing two employees and eliminating animal control service throughout the county.
On Thursday night, the City Council took the first step to put some money back in the shelter’s budget. The council unanimously passed a motion to increase the city’s contribution by $20,000. The motion requires the council to pass the measure on two readings. The council will vote on the funding increase and hold a public hearing at its next meeting. The increase would mean the city would increase its annual contribution from $125,000 to $145,000.
The city’s intent for the funding increase was to restore animal control services inside the Elizabethton city limits.
City Councilman Richard Barker asked Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada if the $20,000 funding would be an adequate amount. Posada said, “We talked about these numbers today. It will be close. The salary for a part-time animal control officer with no benefits is $18,000.”
Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw spoke about the current state of animal control. He said that by default, animal control has fallen to his department to enforce. The department has a small kennel to keep an animal that the department picks up during the hours the shelter is closed.
During the time for citizens to speak, a retired lawyer said the joint agreement between the city and the county on the operation of the shelter was detailed and done well, but the document has not been thoroughly followed.
On other matters, the councilmen defeated a request from Main Street to hold the Elizabethton Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Mayor Curt Alexander, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter, Councilman Kim Birchfield and Councilman Mike Simerly voted to defeat the motion. The objection was a possible schedule conflict if the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band joined the Cyclone football team in a third straight appearance in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association state football championship game. The band has had to cancel appearances in the parade when the football team makes the championship game.
The council then passed a motion to hold the parade on the following Saturday, Dec. 11. That motion passed by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Wes Frazier casting the no vote.
Barker said he was concerned about social distancing and masking during the popular Christmas parade and also the Downtown Trick-or-Treating on Halloween.
“I don’t understand why some of our elected officials have been against vaccination,” Barker said. He said he was very young when the Salk vaccine helped eliminate the polio scourge in the 1950s, but did not come soon enough for some of his playmates, who suffered with polio problems their entire lives as a result.
He said he believes “it is our Christian duty” to follow the guidelines and that doing so would soon end the COVID-19 scourge.
Barker said he hoped that the age for vaccination will soon be lowered from 11 to 5 years old, so that all school-aged children will be able to be vaccinated.
The council also voted unanimously to approve plans for the Elizabethton Police Department and the 844th Engineers of the United States Army Reserve to rebuild the police firing range in Sugar Hollow.