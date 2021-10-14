ELIZABETHTON — A tree, a trail, electric vehicles and a beer permit were on the table — figuratively — at Thursday’s Elizabethton City Council meeting.
Members approved a special event application from Carter County Bank to hold the annual Christmas tree lighting; gave permission for the city to enter into an agreement to start Phase I of new trail construction on the Hampton Watershed Bicycle Trail; and OK’d a rate addition for the Elizabethton Electric System to charge for the fast charge of electric vehicles.
In addition, council members approved on first reading an amendment to the municipal code to allow an on-premise beer permit for the Bonnie Kate Theater.
The council unanimously approved the special event application by Carter County Bank for the tree lighting. According to memorandum to the council, the lighting will take place at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the community Christmas tree at the University of Tennessee Extension Office, 824 E. Elk Ave. Before the lighting there will be ceremonies with community members and organizations.
The Council also authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to enter into an agreement with Contour Trail Design Company of Knoxville to oversee the construction of Phase I of the Hampton Watershed Trail.
The cost of the project is $71,280. The Carter County Commission has provided $75,000 for the project.
The trail will be constructed in a hilly, forested area consisting of 238 acres currently owned by the city directly north of the Hampton Springs water facility, which provides more than 60% of Elizabethton’s water. The city bought the property several years ago to protect the watershed
Eagle Scouts originally developed the trail system more than 15 years ago; currently, the bike trail offers 3.75 miles and 500 feet of elevation gain. The network of single-track trails provides difficulties from easy and intermediate to difficult.
The lower loop, known as the “Pine Loop,” is great for beginners, and the “River Loop” provides beautiful views of the Doe River. The upper loop, known as the “Cat’s Pajama,” is only for experienced bike riders.
Contour Trail Design will be working on Phase I of the trail extension. That will add 2.7 miles to the existing trail system at an elevation ranging from 1,940 feet to 2,420 feet. Contour has more than 14 years of trail building experience and has built more than 100 miles of multi-use trails.
City Council also unanimously approved a resolution allowing the Elizabethton Electric Department to execute a rate option change amendment with the Tennessee Valley Authority to execute a rate schedule intended for fast-charge for electric vehicles at gas stations and retail stores.
Brandon Shell, interim general manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, told the council members that these fast-charge stations are designed to recharge the batteries in an electric vehicle in as little as 30 minutes, using up to 350 kilowatts.
Without the special fast-charge TVA rate, Shell said a car charging at peak electrical demand hours would cost the electric department $1,600 to charge. With the special TVA fast-charge schedule, the electric department would be able to charge the retailer 8 cents per kilowatt using the fast charger.
Finally, City Council approved on first reading the amendment to the city beer ordinance that would allow an on-premise permit for the Bonnie Kate. City Councilman Jeff Treadway, who is on the Friends of Bonnie Kate Board of Directors, said he did not expect the theater would use the permit very often.