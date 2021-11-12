ELIZABETHTON — By a 6-0 vote, the Elizabethton City Council approved the contract to purchase the former headquarters of Summers-Taylor, Inc. on West Elk Avenue for $1.8 million. That would purchase 3.52 acres of property. All of the councilman voted for the purchase, except for Kim Burchfield, who was absent. An additional $149,000 will be needed to cover necessary improvements and fees. The property will be used to establish a Water Resources Construction Complex, which will house all of the department’s offices, vehicles, equipment and supplies.
In a second vote, the council voted 6-0 to use cash from the Water and Sewer Fund to make the purchase. In October, the fund had $8.3 million in cash. The deal cannot be completed until the council holds a public hearing on the matter and a second vote during its December meeting.
Summers-Taylor is a contracting and paving company that had its headquarters on the property for most of the time since its founding in 1932 until it moved to 600 Sevier St., Johnson City.
The 3.52 acres of property includes 10,700 square feet of office space; 10,900 square feet of warehouse space; 11,300 square feet of sheds and storage space; and 120,600 square feet of parking and open space.
Water Resources has been seeking to establish a construction complex because it currently uses space in two other city facilities. the City Garage on South Sycamore Street and at the Elizabethton Electric Department Complex on Hatcher Lane. Several factors are causing this sharing of facilities to no longer work. The City Council was told the space being used at the electric department will no longer be available because the EED needs the space for its forthcoming automated metering infrastructure project. But water resource officials said this conflict is part of a larger problem that has hampered Water Resources for several years.
The Water Resources staff has determined that it needs 3.52 acres to function efficiently as a Water Resources construction operation.
Presently, Water Resources shares the 4.1-acre City Garage complex with two city department: Fleet Maintenance, which uses .82 acres; and Street and Sanitation, which uses 2.05 acres. That leaves 1.23 acres for Water Resources. The staff said the biggest operational efficiency problem came about when the Water Resources warehouse and pipe letdown yard were moved from the City Garage to the Electric Department 13 years ago to accommodate the expansion of the city vehicle maintenance facility. That meant the warehouse and materials yard for Water Resources are not located in the same place the crews are dispatched from. The staff estimated the annual productivity loss in staff time and equipment time was over $100,000 in a year. This has been going on for 13 years.
Water Resources General Manager Jonathan Pleasant told the council that it would cost more to build a new facility and that it is ready to move in now, which means they would not have to wait on the uncertain factors of the current construction conditions.
Pleasant told the council that the once operations are established at the former Summers-Taylor property, the departments truck and other heavy equipment will not be turning into and leaving the facility from Elk Avenue, but instead will use the streets in the rear of the property.
On another matter, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the temporary ice skating rink for the Covered Bridge Park has arrived in port and was being loaded onto trucks on Friday. The shipment will be arriving soon. Skate by the Doe will open on Nov. 27.