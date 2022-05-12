ELIZABETHTON — City Council heard good news on a bike trail on Thursday, then approved a pair of recreational events and gave the OK to several asphalt street repair projects around the city.
Wesley Bradley, a spokesman for the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, told the council that Phase I of new trail expansion on the Hampton Watershed Bicycle Trail is expected to be competed by mid to late July.
Contour Trail Design Company of Knoxville is the contractor on the project, but Bradley said some of the leaders on the project were from Carter County. Phase I involves building an additional 2.7 miles of hiking and biking trail.
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said city staff has also had several conversations with SORBA representatives who are interested in obtaining design work for a new skills park at the facility.
Bradley praised Mains and Recreation manager David Nanney for the city for their work on the project. Bradley called it “a complex project involving the city of Elizabethton and Carter County.”
After Bradley’s presentation, council members’ attention remained outdoors as they weighed a pair of recreational events: a community dance and a 5K run.
The Elizabethton Dance Club asked City Council for permission to host an outdoor community dance downtown on May 28.
Club member Charles LaPorte told council members the group had been planning to hold a community dance for some time, but those plans were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the club will host free dance lessons at the beginning of the event for participants, then a community-wide dance will take place for the duration of the event. Riverside Tap House and Big Dan’s Barbecue are listed as the sponsors for the event.
The proposal calls for the dance to take place in the third downtown block of East Elk Avenue, from the intersection with South Sycamore Street to the intersection with Riverside Drive from 5-9 p.m. May 28 is a Saturday.
LaPorte said the club will “just see how this goes” before planning for future events.
The group meets regularly to learn and practice several forms of dance throughout the year. The organization is open to the public and free to attend. The club serves a variety of people of all ages and dance experience in Elizabethton.
It was noted that the Carter County Car Club has already obtained permission to use the three downtown blocks for its weekly cruise-in. The City Council held that other events could be held downtown on Saturday evenings.
The council switched from footwork to a footrace when it considered a request from the Cyclone Touchdown Club to host the Friday Night Lights 5K on July 29 from 8-10 p.m.
The race, conducted by We Run Events, will begin and end at Dave Rider Field at T.A. Dugger Jr. High School. Road closures were requested for the safety of the participants.
A special ceremony, recognition and awards will take place inside the football stadium at 9 p.m., at the conclusion of the race.
The council considered both events together and unanimously approved them.
On the street resurfacing projects, City Council approved a bid by Pave-Well Paving Company of $410,100 for asphalt resurfacing for the streets in the most need of paving and milling. City Manager Daniel Estes said the streets are on a list of streets in the most need of repair. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter amended the motion to include a section of Holly Street between G Street and H Street.
Some of the other city streets on the repaving list include 2,700 feet of Hillside from Siam to Cody; 1,075 feet of Parkway Boulevard from W. Elk Ave. to W. G St.; 700 feet of Burgie St. from Dakota Ave.to Burgie Street; 875 feet of Burgie St. from Hunter Ave. to Hudson Ave.; 650 feet of Dakota Ave. from West G St. to Burgie St.; 584 feet of Happy Valley St. from Hunter Ave. to Dakota Ave.; 575 feet of Happy Valley St. from Dakota Ave. to Williams St.; 530 feet of Happy Valley St. from Dakota Ave. to dead end. There are several other streets on the list. Estes said the project calls for the streets to continue to be paved until the money is used up.
The council also approved a grant application with the Appalachian Regional Commission that would provide renovation funds for the Bonnie Kate Theater of $500,000 from the ARC if the application is approved.