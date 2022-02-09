ELIZABETHTON — The weekly cruise-ins held every Saturday afternoon in Downtown Elizabethton by the Carter County Car Club appears to be set for another year, according to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander. The cruise-ins usually are held each Saturday from 5-9 p.m. from the start of April to the end of October when the weather is not stormy
Last season, the Elizabethton City Council had heard some objections about some aspects of the weekly cruise-ins. The City Council held that the car club had been given permission to hold the events through October and that the City Council would decide about the coming season prior to the start of the season. Alexander said the City Council held a workshop on Monday and he said let appeared the matter had been resolved.
“Hopefully, we have reached a compromise,” Alexander said. “Naturally, a compromise means that not everyone will be satisfied with everything that will be decided, but hopefully, this can be worked out.”
Alexander said one of the chief complaints was that some cruise-in fans had gotten to the event several hours early and parked and kept cars in the prime business parking areas in the downtown for the rest of the day. He said that hurt the businesses where the parking spaces had been taken, but he said that was a problem for the city’s law enforcement and not a problem for the car club. “We need to do a better job of enforcing the rules,” Alexander said. He said some of those rules are that the cruise-in should not get started before 4:30 p.m., when many businesses are scheduled to close.
Alexander said he wanted to see the club continue to prosper and continue to do its good works with children’s charities it has long been known for. He said the downtown area includes several city blocks. He called it “a big sandbox with plenty of room for everyone.” He recalled that the final block next to the Doe River was closed off to the car show one time last year for a concert and that everything went smoothly for both events.
Thomas Franklin is the new president of the Carter County Car Club. He said he hoped there would be a “harmonious” relationship for the coming year and wanted to maintain the club’s family atmosphere. He said he recently studied a survey on the club’s activities in downtown and said the survey revealed the club provided advantages for everyone in the downtown. “It needs to be there,” Franklin said.
The club is asking to hold the weekly cruise-ins starting April 2 and running every Saturday through Oct. 29, from 5-9 p.m. each week. The club requests that Armed Forces Drive remain open from Elk Avenue to E Street. The club said that on most Saturdays E Street would not be needed for parking. The club asked that bicycles and skateboards be restricted from the area during the cruise-ins.
In addition to the weekly cruise-ins, the club is once again planning to hold its annual Car Show on Saturday July 9 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., in addition to holding a cruise-in that day from 5-9 p.m.
The club will continue to maintain the speaker system on Elk Avenue and E Street. The car club members will also be responsible for cleaning up the areas where the car club is held each week.
City Council will vote on the club’s request for the coming year at Council Chambers in City Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday.