ELIZABETHTON — A big pay raise for corrections officers in the Tennessee Department of Correction could encourage a big increase in base pay for teachers across the state. There is also hope among educators in the state that there could be a major increase in state funding for K-12 education.
The possibility of increased state funding was mentioned Thursday afternoon in both the meetings of the Carter County Board of Education and the Elizabethton City Board of Education.
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss began his director’s report to the school board by talking about a new funding formula that is being considered to replace current Basic Education Program levels. VanHuss said the real key is the base funding for students by the state. He said state education leaders are recommending a $1 billion increase in the state funding for education.
“Obviously, we are for that,” VanHuss said. The reason he said the state needs to increase funding in education is because Tennessee ranks between 44th and 42nd in the nation in spending per student.
“We need to do something about that,” VanHuss said. “We are asking our teachers to do so much. We need to give them the resources they need as well as to keep them in the profession. We don’t need them to move to another state.”
Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said another driver is the effort by Gov. Bill Lee to stabilize the correction officer shortage in the Tennessee by setting the base salary for the guards at $44,000. He said the state’s current base pay for teachers is $38,000.
Some education leaders have called on the state to match the $44,000 base for the guards. Some are calling for a base pay for teachers of $50,000.
Both boards of education also recognized the teachers of the year. The districtwide teachers of the year for the Elizabethton City Schools were: Jennifer Landstreet for grades K-4, Amanda Rider for grades 5-8, and Brennan Trent for grades 9-12.
The districtwide teachers of the year for the Carter County Schools were grades: K-4 Tiffany Revis of Unaka Elementary, grades 5-8 Stacy Triplett of Cloudland Elementary, and grades 9-12 Amy Hewitt of Unaka High School.