A spontaneous effort across multiple church fellowships is bringing local Christians together who are gathering to pray for Eastern Europe and the conflict in Ukraine.
Called Pray for Ukraine, a growing group meets each Monday at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Ave., in Elizabethton. Organizers said there is no formal program or designated speakers.
The one-hour time is spent with those attending in silent prayer, and with individuals praying aloud briefly as they feel so moved.
“No one can watch the images that we are seeing in Ukraine and not be moved by the tragedy of another war,” said Don Brandon, one of the prayer attenders. “We, in the American churches, are impressed with Ukrainian Christians who are showing their faith and witness in these difficult times.
“Also, Christians in surrounding countries, in Poland, Romania, even Russia, are taking in more than a million war refugees. Their churches are filled with woman and children who need a place to sleep and to be fed, perhaps for weeks and even months ahead. So many of us in America are wanting to help in some way, and we certainly can pray for our brothers and sisters in Christ.”
This expression of prayer appears to have been spontaneous.
“A few men had gotten together and were commenting about the sad times in Ukraine,” Chuck Emmert said. “One of us asked if there was anybody promoting a prayer meeting for this. No one knew of any, so we just decided to make it happen.”
“We are glad to open our building in this way, and to share in this prayer time for Ukraine,” First Christian Church minister Michael Klaus said. “Goodness, if you can’t pray in a church, where can you pray?”
"God is not limited by political borders," said Brandon. "He will use the prayers of any willingpeople, no matter the country, to bring about His will. Although we are half a world away, those of us in Washington and Carter County can still make a difference with the Lord's help by lifting up this terrible situation to the Prince of Peace."