ELIZABETHTON — Participants and watchers had to endure some fairly heavy rain and wind gusts on Saturday evening as the annual downtown Christmas Parade marched down East Elk Avenue.
It was the first time the parade was organized by the Elizabethton Main Street organization and people were enjoying the festivities under the new leadership. Bands from Elizabethton, Cloudland, Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka high schools and T.A. Dugger Jr. High School entertained the crowd. There was also the Jericho Shrine Oriental Band, with second generation Shriner belly dancer Kyler Burchfield.
There were also plenty of patriotic units, including the VFW float, and marching units like the Overmountain Cadet Corps, made up of cadets from age 12 to 21, and the new Elizabethton High School Naval Cadet Corps.