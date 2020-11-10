Parade, Christmas Village cancelled; tree lighting to be live-streamed this year
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season will be darker in Carter County this year after several of the most popular and longstanding holiday events have been cancelled because of the high infection rate from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Event organizers announced Tuesday afternoon that the Downtown Christmas Parade and the Parks and Recreation Department’s Christmas Village at the Covered Bridge Park will not take place this year. The annual Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree will take place, but it will be virtual and livestreamed to the community.
The event organizers said in the announcement of the changes that “after continuing to watch COVID-19 cases in our area rise, consulting with health officials in our region, and speaking with key stakeholders and emergency personnel, event hosts of the Christmas Tree Lighting, the Christmas Parade and Christmas at Covered Bridge Park have revised these previously planned events to reflect all necessary precautions while maneuvering a global pandemic.”
The parade and the tree lighting are always anticipated and go back decades. The Christmas Village is a newer event, but has quickly become popular. The parade and the tree lighting were even more anticipated than usual this year because they were under new direction. Both have traditionally been led by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. This year, the Chamber had turned over the events. The new Main Street organization has taken over the organization of the Downtown Christmas Parade and Carter County Bank has taken over the direction of the tree lighting.
It was noted in the announcement that “Carter County Bank has worked diligently preparing for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. New lights on the historic Fraser fir have been strung and preparations have been ongoing for weeks. While the lighting cannot safely be conducted as an in-person event, it is believed that this tradition must continue, and a safe alternative has been planned.
“The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, brought to you by Carter County Bank, will be presented as a virtual event this season. This holiday tradition will be livestreamed on the original event date of Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. on the Carter County Bank’s Facebook page. A recording of the event will also be available once the event concludes.”
Event organizers reluctantly cancelled the Christmas Parade. The announcement said “all avenues have been exhausted for logistics of viable alternative options.” It was determined that there was no way to hold a safe in-person parade of the size of the Elizabethton event.
Main Street is continuing to work alongside Carter County Bank and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department to plan alternative festivities for citizens and visitors to enjoy during this holiday season.
The Parks and Recreation Department also announced the cancellation of the Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. This pre-parade afternoon event was going to be expanded this year. Organizers said it could not meet meet the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each organization is extremely disappointed as a tremendous amount of work had been accomplished by a variety of committees in a very short period since taking over operations to these events this year. Each of the respective agencies were excited about the holiday festivities and entertainment and had looked forward to debuting exciting new aspects to already successful events.
The announcement concluded by saying that “although the disappointment of losing traditional holiday fun cannot be replaced, Carter County Bank, Main Street Elizabethton, and the city of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department have continued to work closely together and are creating several alternative options to enjoy while awaiting Christmas Day. These opportunities will be announced soon.”