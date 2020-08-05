ELIZABETHTON — The upcoming Elizabethton City Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13 has been changed from a normal public meeting at the Council Chamber in City Hall to a remote electronic meeting. The city will provide the access code for the Zoom meeting on Internet and phone. The Zoom program allows public participation in the meetings.
The change from a real to a virtual meeting was made because of the high rates off infection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Among the items on the agenda for the meeting is a second and final reading of a proposed ordinance to prohibit camping on public property.