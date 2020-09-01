Chance to meet local lawmakers scheduled for Sept. 18 at TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — There is a lot going on over the next few weeks at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, but new director Joy McCray said there is still room for anyone interested in one of the events, even with social distancing.
One particular matter that some people might be surprised to learn is that tickets are still available for the annual legislative breakfast.
The event is normally held when the state legislature is in the midst of its season and there is plenty of attention on the bills being debated in the committees and on the floors of the House and Senate.
Unfortunately this year, that was the time when everything was closing down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The popular breakfast was postponed and is now set for a time just a few weeks before everyone starts heading for the polls to elect the next set of legislators for both the state and federal governments.
“Tickets are still available and we are taking measures to ensure the safety of our guests,” McCray said on Tuesday.
Three safety measures that are in place include the requirement of face masks, following strict social distance guidelines, and individually packaging the meals.
“We will have the meals boxed so that you can eat the breakfast there or you can eat them later,” McCray said.
Tickets previously purchased when the breakfast was scheduled for the spring will be honored at this event.
The breakfast will be on Friday, Sept. 18, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the administration building of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, which is located in the Watauga Industrial Park.
The $25 tickets are available at the Chamber office on U.S. Highway 19E.
McCary said another Chamber event that is fast approaching is the B.O.S.S. (Building our Strengths for Success) Lady-Women’s Networking meeting on Sept. 8 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Coffee Company.
McCray said the event is designed for women from entry-level to executive positions. She said the group will meet monthly for a networking event and quarterly for a workshop around a specific topic and include a speaker. RSVP for this free event at elizabethtonchamber.com.