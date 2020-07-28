ELIZABETHTON — State and federal legislators may be more busy campaigning than legislating right now, but this might be an interesting time to hold a legislative breakfast.
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has set this year’s legislative breakfast for Friday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The event will be held at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton in the Watauga Industrial Park.
The event is usually held in the spring while the Tennessee General Assembly is in session. That was the original schedule for this day, but the event was suspended because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
One unusual factor with the scheduling of this event is that some of the legislators may no longer be in the House or Senate, State or Federal. There are two major elections coming in the next few moths that could change the status of some of the legislators.
Some will certainly be changing. The most obvious is 1st District Congressman Phil Roe, who is retiring. His move is impacting several of the other local legislators, including Timothy Hill.
Hill, who currently is the representative for the 3rd seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives, has deeded to be a icandidate to succeed Roe.
The status of some other candidates could also change as a result of the Aug. 6 state primary.
The breakfast could also provide a platform for any new nominees who won their primary contests.
It should make for a different but entertaining legislative breakfast.
Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce or online at the Chamber’s website. They will also be available at the door.