ELIZABETHTON — One of the items on the agenda for this week’s Elizabethton City Council is a request from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Tour Carter County to approve a new leisurely bicycle ride on Thursdays throughout the month of September.
The weekly bike rides would be called the “Ride into Fall.”
The plan is to have a ride each Thursday — Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 — beginning at 6 p.m. Participants would start and stop at Edward’s Island public parking lot, located on North Riverside Drive. The Chamber will encourage all participants to wear safety equipment, such as helmets and lights, as well as to obey all traffic laws applied to riding a bicycle on a roadway. The ride is not a race, nor will it be a timed event.
The various routes include the All-Around Route; the Covered Bridge Route; the Tweetsie East Route; the Tweetsie West Route; and the Watauga River Route. All the routes are around 4 miles long and will take about 35 minutes to complete. Most follow river routes, so the maximum elevation gain for any of the routes is 146 feet.