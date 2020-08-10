ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is only a few blocks from downtown, but it will soon be right in the middle of the downtown district on East Elk Avenue.
The Chamber plans to be in its new location at 615 E. Elk Ave. by November. The building is currently undergoing a complete renovation, and boards are shielding the construction from the sidewalk.
Joy McCray, executive director of the Chamber, said the move will place the Chamber in a location that is more central to a variety of businesses, and it will also make it easier to find the Chamber and make it more accessible for tourism.
The building will also have more floor space, allowing the Chamber to host more events and provide a place for members to use for meetings and gatherings.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our chamber members, community and visitors into our new space later this fall,” McCray said.
“Our new location will give us the ability to serve our members in a higher capacity through hosting meetings, trainings and workshops. Members and our community will enjoy utilizing our new space as their go-to drop in workspace and place to conduct business when needed as well as offer a welcoming location for Tourism. This space is being designed with the intent to host chamber and tourism events in a welcoming environment. We are thrilled to be moving to our downtown.”
Chamber of Commerce Board President David LeVeau said “We are excited to have a new home for the Chamber of Commerce and our Tourism Visitor Center right in the heart of Carter County and Elizabethton.
“The new office and visitor center location will accommodate Chamber members that may need Wi-Fi or meeting place while in town and we can showcase our downtown while visitors stop by to inquire about our county’s attractions and resources to explore.
“I would like to thank Jay Goodson and his team for working with the Joy and the Chamber staff to meet our needs and in making Downtown Elizabethton our new future home. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has been in the current location for decades and are thankful to the city for their cooperation over the years.
“I encourage current and potential Chamber members along with visitors to come by to see us at our new location once the facility is completed in November. Now more than ever is a great time to be a member of our Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.”
Chamber leaders said help in getting the new location was provided by commercial broker Jay Goodson of Re/Max Checkmate Commercial. The Chamber has negotiated a new home in the downtown historic district. Breckenridge Construction will begin the build-out of brand new offices, public showroom and a new facade.
McCray said the building will also allow the Chamber to pay homage to the businesses that have been located in downtown Elizabethton for a century.
She said the building the Chamber will occupy was once a feed store and then went on to provide a roof over many other businesses down through the decades. She said the Chamber is looking for old photographs of businesses that formerly occupied the building.