ELIZABETHTON — Tuesday was moving day for the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, as all the furnishing and files were moved from its old location at 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway to its new home at 615 E. Elk Ave.
The move is from the end of East Elk Avenue, where it intersects with U.S. Highway 19E, to a building four blocks to the west in downtown Elizabethton.
Organization leaders said in the Chamber’s website that the move “will place the Chamber in a location that is more central to a variety of members and make it easier to find and more accessible for tourism. The building will also have more space, allowing the Chamber to host more events and provide a place for members to use for meetings or gatherings as well.”
The staff spent the day moving boxes, unpacking and figuring out which boxes contained computers, coffee pots and other essential equipment.
While the doors to the new office will be closed while everything is sorted out, the staff will be answering the phones and emails.
The public will get its first chance to see the new Chamber offices during an open house on Nov. 6. from 3-5 p.m. The open house will not only reveal the new Chamber offices, but also the new visitors center and gift shop.
The first event at the new location will be a gift-wrapping session on Nov. 8 from 1-5 p.m. The “That's a Wrap” event will be the first of a series of gift-wrapping sessions at the Chamber that will be held for downtown shoppers taking advantage of special weekend shopping days.
The Nov. 8 event coincides with a Sunday afternoon shopping session offered by downtown retailers. After making their purchases, shoppers can walk over to the new Chamber location, where their selections can be gift wrapped for a donation to East Tennessee Spay and Neuter. There will be another gift-wrapping session held in conjunction with the Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The first day day of regular business at the new Chamber location will be on Monday, Nov. 9.
The building that formerly housed the Chamber is owned by the city of Elizabethton. Its future has not been decided, but there are two prospective buyers, according to City Manager Daniel Estes. No serious talks have been held because the Chamber had not vacated the building until Tuesday.
The Carter County Commission discussed the possible acquisition of the building during its last meeting.