ELIZABETHTON — Job seekers and those looking for a chance to start a new career are invited to to drop by the job fair organized by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the chamber’s offices, 615 E. Elk Ave. in Downtown Elizabethton.
Employers who will be present at the job fair include: Snap-on Tools, A.Y. McDonald, First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Northeast Community Credit Union, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Planet Fitness, Silver Angels, and more. Many employers will be offering on-site interviews and hiring.
Attendees are encouraged to register, bring an updated resume, and current contact information. For more information about attending or participating as an employee, go to: www.elizabethtonchamber.com or call 423-547-3850.