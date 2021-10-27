ELIZABETHTON — Christmas has always been a time of inspiration for bakers and this year there is a chance for young bakers, amateur bakers and professional bakers to win some dough on a new twist on the old gingerbread house contest.
Carter County Bank is sponsoring the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Gingerbread Covered Bridge Contest. The best young baker to enter a gingerbread Covered Bridge will win $100. The best amateur baker to enter a Covered Bridge will win $150. The best gingerbread Covered Bridge entered by a professional baker will win $200. The entry fees are $10.
The youth category is for bakers who are ages 0 to 18. Amateur bakers can be any age who has baking experience but are not professional bakers. A professional is anyone who has previous experience or is currently working in culinary arts or baking.
Corporate entries are $25 and welcome to display. These entries come with a prize of advertising, Skate by the Doe tickets for 10 and bragging rights. These entries can be submitted by a professional baker.
All entries should be a a representation of the Elizabethton Covered Bridge. All entries should be made of at least 85% edible confections and displayed on a cookie sheet (which does not count toward the 85%) no larger than 9-by-13.
All entries must be on display at the Chamber of Commerce from Nov. 14 to Dec. 17. Participants must pick up entries by Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., unless willing to donate creation to “Grinchmas in the Park”, a community event at the Covered Bridge Park, where the Grinch will smash the entries and property dispose of the gingerbread. The cookie sheet will be saved and participants can pick them up by Dec. 17.
The gingerbread Covered Bridges must be ready for display at the Chamber by 4 p.m. on Nov,. 14. They can be dropped off from Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Nov. 14 from 1-4 p.m.