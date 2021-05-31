ELIZABETHTON — The focus of Monday’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Elizabethton was on the 258 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the nation’s wars during the 20th century.
The names of all 258 are inscribed in the granite stones erected for every war fought during the tumultuous century, and the climax of the ceremony was the reading of those names.
The names were read to the audience by Zach Crow, Rourke Gearing, Liam Watts Cannon and Kaleb Pollitt, all members of Troop 516 of the Boy Scouts of America under Scoutmaster Riki Dykes.
Bill Carter, chairman of the Oversight Committee for the Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor, said the Carter County combat deaths included 49 from World War I, 155 from World War II, 20 from the Korean War, 30 from the Vietnam War, one from Desert Storm and three from Enduring Freedom.
Those fallen warriors were also remembered in an invocation given by the Rev. Raymond Amos, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton. Amos spoke of the common experience of young people in the Volunteer State who join the military and the pride they have when they first don the uniform.
He also spoke about the dread that many Carter Countians and their families feel when these young people march off to war and the happiness they enjoy on their return to their loved ones. Amos said the 258 young people being remembered never took off their uniform and did not join the walk home.
Rick Walters, a member of the Oversight Committee for the Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor, told the story of some of those service members who never took off their uniform.
Those who were prisoners of war or missing in action were not forgotten. Army Maj. Greg Tester presented a remembrance ceremony for them.
There were also several patriotic songs and the National Anthem sung by Teresa Bowers Parker. The program concluded with the playing of taps by Honor Guard member Kelly Green.