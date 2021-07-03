ELIZABETHTON — The patriotic citizens of Carter County turned out in large numbers in downtown Elizabethton to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday. The largest crowds gathered at the Covered Bridge Park for the Independence Day Celebration put on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, but there were also people attending the Bonnie Kate Theatre for one of the four presentations of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “1940s USO Show,” and also the weekly cruise-in hosted by the Carter County Car Club.
The celebration culminated with a 20-minute fireworks show fired from a new location this year, the Elk Avenue Bridge. Prior to that, the large audience at the Covered Bridge Park was treated to a free concert by theSpank, the ultimate ’80s party band.
The large crowd was favored with mild weather for this time of year. It was warm enough for shorts and tee shirts to be comfortable, but the bright sunshine did not feel oppressive. Still, there were long lines to the small concession stand which had a big sign proclaiming they had plenty of Dr. Enuf at their house.
The celebration at the Covered Bridge Park began with a patriotic bike parade. Judges determined who had the patriotic display of red, white and blue on each bike. First place went to Lily Huskins, who admitted that she did have some help in decorating her bike from her mamaw.
The Patriotic Pup Pageant followed. The patriotic pack included one dog dressed as a baseball player and another wearing sunglasses with star-shaped lenses. All had plenty of red, white and blue collars and doggie clothing.
That was followed by the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant, with winners announced in several age groups. Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy followed with special dance styles.
Loretta Bowers helped build the patriotic spirit with her always spirit-filled medleys.
The spirit continues on Sunday in Elizabethton with a Fourth of July Appalachian League baseball game at Northeast Community Credit Union Ball Park with the Elizabethton River Riders taking on the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show following the game.