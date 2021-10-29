ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was a busy place Friday afternoon, as the sidewalks were so packed that the crowds could only move forward slowly and there were lines at the front door of every merchant.
But this was just the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat, as hundreds of children and their parents stood in line to receive free candy from downtown merchants. It was a bit rainy, especially towards the later portion of the afternoon event, but the overhead canopies kept the costumes and participants mostly dry.
The most popular costume choices once again were the superheroes for boys and little princess for girls. There were several scarecrow dresses that were much more cute than scary.
There were lots of merchants handing out candy, a tradition that has been going on for decades in Downtown Elizabethton. Since an election is once again approaching, there were also a few candidates handing to treats to some boys and ghouls who won’t reach voting age for another 10 years.
There were lots of happy smiles and a few frightened tears from the participants, but everyone appeared to be enjoying the early breakout of Halloween.