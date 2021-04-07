ELIZABETHTON — From a change in its location to a renewed emphasis on serving its membership, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has gone through a transformation in the past few years.
One of the most visible difference is the change in address of the Chamber. After spending decades at the city of Elizabethton-owned building at 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, the Chamber’s entire operations moved downtown last October to its new home at 615 E. Elk Ave. The change in location is only about four blocks, but Chamber officials said that short change in geography “will place the Chamber in a location that is more central to a variety of its members and make it easier to find and more accessible for tourism. The building will also have more space, allowing the Chamber to host more events and provide a place for members to use for meetings or gatherings as well.”
This emphasis on serving its membership can also be seen in several programs the Chamber has unveiled in recent months. Joy McCray, the new executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. One of the first things she did when she assumed her new role last June was to provide some technology training for members who wanted to receive it. Appropriately during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the training provided familiarization on methods of operating virtual meetings using software such as Zoom, Skype and other virtual meeting software. The training even provided a mirror image of the audience for such virtual meetings, with some coming to the Chamber’s new location to receive the training, while others were participating from their offices, homes, or other remote locations.
McCray said the Chamber has since provided other useful programs for its membership, and is continuing to plan other events to serve its membership in the near future. One such program that was launched last September was a new networking group for women called B.O.S.S. Lady, which stands for Building Our Strengths for Success. The networking events meet monthly, with a workshop around a specific topic and guest speaker to be held quarterly. The latest workshop was on April 8, It was on the Enneagram, to better understand communication with different personality types. The speaker was Sarajane Case, who is an author, speaker, podcaster, and YouTuber based out of Asheville, N.C.
McCray said the Chamber is also offering the Adult Leadership Program, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at how Elizabethton and Carter County work. The city and county leaders are introduced to the participants. The course also introduces the participants to unique businesses, areas and activities that make Carter County a great place to live, work and visit.
But the Chamber realizes that its members are interested in more than just work. The membership also needs a little fun and the Chamber is also working to meet that need. McCray said the Chamber will be having its first ever Derby by the Doe to celebrate the Kentucky Derby on May 1. Guests are encouraged to don their best Derby attire and come over to the Chamber. There will be a best Derby Hat contest, among other events, including sampling mint juleps and Southern cuisine.
The Chamber has received criticism over its decision to hand off its leadership role in three community events so that it can focus its resources on the needs of its members. That has led the Chamber to turn over the Covered Bridge Celebration to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Christmas Parade to Main Street Elizabethton and the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree to Carter County Bank.
Shortly after the Chamber announced it would no longer be hosting those events, Chamber President David LeVeau held a press conference in which he emphasized the new direction of the organization. LeVeau said in the press conference the Nov. 19, 2019 press conference that the Chamber’s reason for handing off the events was to allow the Chamber to devote its resources to the needs of its members.
He said the Chamber has been working to make the organization more valuable to its business members. Part of this effort was a strategic planning session over the past four months.
The purpose of the strategic plan was “to propel the Chamber into the future and allow us to better serve the business community and create greater value to our membership. During the planning, certain key initiatives were identified to help carry out a new mission and to re-purpose our Chamber (back to the basics).
“Those areas include business development, workforce development, education and tourism. It is the Chamber’s goal to operate within those key pillars in order to enhance value and work more effectively with our limited setoff ad resources. With that, there will be necessary changes in the programming of our events focussed on promoting current and new business.”
LeVeau said the Chamber has taken great pride in being the lead organization in the community events.
He said the Chamber values the traditions represented by these community events. “Unfortunately, as we begin to transition our focus to activities more directly related to our key initiatives … we will no longer be able to continue organizing some of these well-loved community events. This will include certain Christmas events in the future and the Covered Bridge Celebration.
But the Chamber has continued to support community events and McCray said the Chamber is supporting two new events. One is the new Music & Miles Half Marathon on May 8. This event is organized by The Goose Chase and co-sponsored by the Chamber, Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank and Holston Medical Group. The 13.1-mile race will include sections of the Tweetsie Trail and the Covered Bridge and will extend from one end of Elizabethton to the other.
The other event cosponsored by the Chamber is the Carter County Omnium, formerly known as the Johnson City Omnium. This bicycle events will take place on June 5 and June 6 and includes the the Carter County Roan Groan, a race that has long been held in Carter County and extends from Elizabethton to Carvers Gap in the Roan Highlands. The second event is the Temple Hill Time Trial in Erwin. The final event is the Covered Bridge Criterium in downtown Elizabethton.