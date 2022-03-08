ELIZABETHTON — In this election year, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to provide Carter County voters with a chance to meet with the candidates for many of the offices and to hear what those candidates have to say on the topics that concern voters.
The Chamber will host two events to help bring about an informed electorate. The first is the Carter County Candidate Forum, which will be held at the Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St., on Tuesday, March 15. There is no admission charge for this event.
The forum will start at 6 p.m. and for the first 45 minutes, candidates running for any office will have the opportunity to meet and greet the public. This informal mix and mingle will allow residents to learn a bit more about each candidate’s campaign.
Following this meet and greet, from 7-8 p.m., there will be a forum for all mayoral, sheriff, trustee and county clerk candidates. This forum will be moderated by retired Judge John Kiener of the Washington County Sessions Court.
Any candidate planning to attend should RSVP by March 10 by calling the Chamber at 423-547-3850 or emailing joy@elizabethtonchamber.com
The next big event is the annual Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast. This event will be held on Friday, April 8, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, 426 Tenn. Highway 91 in the Watauga Industrial Park.
Local officials, state legislators and federal field staff will be present to provide updates on the most important legislative matters being considered in Nashville and Washington and how they affect the community. The event includes a full breakfast. The breakfast will start at 8:30, with the program starting promptly at 9.
Tickets and tables are available for purchase at the Chamber, 615 E. Elk Ave. Tickets are $30.