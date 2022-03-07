ELIZABETHTON — After going through the economic doldrum caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, Elizabethton appears to be going through a nice recovery over the past several months.
Elizabethton Planning and Development Director Logan Engle was asked to list the new developments that have recently taken place in the city. She said one of the nice things has been the infill of new developments in buildings that have been vacant for several years.
One such building is Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, which rebuilt the lot and building at 414 N. East St. That is a strategic location, near the intersection of Broad Street with U.S. Highway 19E.
Another big success in getting new business to fill in empty lots was getting all four of the sections of the old Wal-mart building filled up. The first was Big Lots, which relocated to the site a few years ago. Engle said two other businesses followed the lead of Big Lots and located business in the former empty big box retailer. The first was Planet Fitness gym. Then came Goodwill Industries of Tenneva. Work has recently been started on renovating the final section of the big box store to convert it into a Harbor Freight Tools store.
Just down the West Elk Avenue is another commercial facility divided into four sections. Engle said three of the four sections are now filled. The first to locate in the new facility was Great Clips hair salon. The next business to locate in the shopping center was Freddiy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. The third business to locate there is Java Juice House. Engle said there is still one location available in the shopping center.
The nearby West Town Square has three restaurants which have traded ownership. The Pizza Inn recently reopened under the ownership of Dion Firooznia, who had been the franchises business consultant before deciding to go all in with Pizza Inn. At the opposite end of the shopping center, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s closed its Elizabethton location, and the business became Black Olive Restaurant. A few doors down, the former Primo’s Restaurant was converted into Tijuana Mexican restaurant.
The biggest change in business ownership in Elizabethton was by the sale of the large multidealership on West Elk Avenue built by Steve Grindstaff. “Mr. Grindstaff founded his business here in 1985,” said Josh Hartford, who continues to serve as general sales manager under the new owners. “After 37 years, he decided to partially retire.” The business has been purchased by ZT Motors of Houston. The name of the business has been changed to Happy Valley Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram. ZT Motors owns several dealerships in Texas, Florida and Georgia. ZT hopes to acquire more dealerships in the Tri-Cities and the Southeast.
In addition to Hartford continuing to work in his old job at the dealership, most of the rest of the staff has also remained in place. Hartford said one thing that has changed is that ZT large financial holdings will make for even bigger inventory for what Grindstaff once called “Little Detroit.”
One the smaller end of the scale, new businesses continue to open in Downtown Elizabethton. Some of the arrivals include Secret Garden florist shop at 604 E. Elk Ave. and Simply Elegant Catering & Baked Goods at 528 E. Elk Ave.