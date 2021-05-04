ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council completed its workshop sessions on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday night and is preparing to approve the budget next month.
The last session of the workshop was devoted to the water and sewer fund, the electric fund and the various other funds under the city’s oversight.
One of the positive comments made about the water and sewer fund is that the city’s chronic problem with leaky water lines has improved. From previous losses over 50% of all water going through the infrastructure, City Manager Daniel Estes said the leakage is now down to around 40%. The problem has improved to the point where the city is now preparing to convert one of the three-man waterline repair crews to a sewer line repair crew.
The city has old sewer lines that allow rainwater to infiltrate during storms. The city is looking to replace some of the old sewer lines. The conversion of the waterline crew will require the hiring of an additional person because the sewer line crews have four members rather than the three that waterline crews have.
The proposed revenue for the water and sewer fund next fiscal year is $10,220,346.22. That represents a decrease of $88,308.956 from the current revenue of $10,308,956. The total expenditure next year is projected for $10,386,081.44, while expenditures this year are $10,206,818. That represents a difference of $179,263.44.
A small increase in revenue is projected for the electric fund. The proposed budget projects revenues to be $60,587,883. That is an increase of $71,999 over this current fiscal year's revenue of $60,515,884.
While the bottom line on the electric fund budget is much bigger than any other part of the city’s budget, most of that amount goes to purchase electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. That amount to be purchased next year is projected at $42,745,390. Total expenditures for next year are projected at $58,053,883.
Other funds projected in the 2021-2022 budget include the Parks and Recreation Grant Fund: $1,179,092; the Police Department Drug Fund: $69,100; the Police Department Community Relations Fund: $6,010; the Police Department Equipment Fund: $93,300; the Bonnie Kate Fund: $18,900; and the Veterans Walk of Honor Fund: $14,250.