‘MASKquerade’ will be theme for evening; food trucks will be present
ELIZABETHTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant the cancellation or rescheduling of many popular events, including the Evenings on Elk in Elizabethton. But one of the popular evenings is going to take place Friday, Oct 16, in downtown Elizabethton.
Chasity Thompson, founder of Project Move and one of the originators of Evenings on Elk, said, “Evenings on Elk is a collaborative initiative to utilize the evening hours and join together with local organizations and performers to bring focus to what downtown Elizabethton has to offer and boost revenue with fun for all ages.
“With COVID, this year it was difficult for all small businesses and Evenings on Elk was needed more than ever. We hope to keep the community safe while boosting revenue by hosting a ‘MASKquerade’ We want to encourage mask wearing to be able to provide more events and bring back some normalcy.
“We are thrilled to have sponsorship by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce this year, which allows us to offer more of what we’d hoped for in the past. Project Move is all about elevating small businesses so of course, the Chamber was the perfect fit.”
Inspired by the season and by the history of the downtown area, one thing this Evenings on Elk is offering is “Hauntings on Elk.” It is more than just a Halloween event, it includes the telling of stories of real people who once strolled downtown. The event will try to bring an older Elizabethton back to life.
The Gathering Hub will once again be the location to find some of Carter County’s most popular food trucks. It will also be the COVID station set up by State of Franklin Healthcare.
The Elizabethton Arts & Culture Alliance will sponsor “Chalktober,” decorating the town with chalk as a guide for all activities going on inside storefronts.
There will also be street performances, special guests vendors, and Spooktacular Yoga at Edwards Island.