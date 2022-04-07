ELIZABETHTON — The challenge of getting a new cell phone tower approved in a densely developed urban area was demonstrated Thursday night when Vogue Tower Partners VII of Chattanooga attempted to get side and rear setbacks variances approved by the Elizabethton Board of Zoning Appeals for a 100-foot tall monopole telephone microwave tower to be erected at 301 N. Lynn Ave., on the property of Carter County Farm Bureau.
Variances were needed because the city ordinance requires that for each foot of tower height of a tower, there must be a foot of setback. The proposed 100-foot tower would require a setback of 100 feet. The plans for the tower did not meet the city’s setback requirements for both the side and rear.
Attorney Regina Shepherd represented Happy Valley Community Credit Union, which is next to Farm Bureau. She said the credit union’s property surrounds the area where the tower would go and the rear property area, where the customer drive-thru is located, is only 29 feet from the proposed tower.
John J. Britton, attorney for Vogue Tower, said impact of the city ordinance serves to restrict the erection of cell towers in downtown. He asked if anyone on the board knew of any property where a 100-foot cell tower could be erected and meet all the city’s setback requirements. None of the board members offered a suggestion.
Britton told the board that federal telephone regulations mandate that a municipality cannot block a telephone carrier from providing cell phone coverage.
Patricia Troxell-Tant, chief executive officer of Vogue Towers, also addressed the board. She said she has built more than 5,000 towers. She showed the board members some maps of coverage areas in downtown. She said the maps show gaps in cell tower coverage, which is why the proposed 100-foot tower is needed.
Troxell-Tant repeated Britton’s assertion that the city ordinance excludes cell phone towers from most of downtown. The 1-foot-for-1-foot- setback requirement would mean a 100-foot tower would need nine-tenths of an acre to meet setbacks. She said strict application of the ordinance makes it impossible to erect a tower.
Troxell-Tant said a rooftop installation was tried at 520 E. Elk Ave., but that was an older building and the roof could not support the weight of the tower.
Commissioner Bill Schooley said “both sides of the issue have merit.” He made a motion to deny the request for the rear and side variance and it was approved unanimously by the board. Schooley also made the motion to deny the special exception request, which also received a unanimous vote.