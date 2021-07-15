ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Board of Education unanimously approved dual credit agreements with Northeast State Community College and with East Tennessee State University during the board’s meeting on Thursday.
The agreements are for the 2021-22 academic year. The new agreements supersede similar agreements both post secondary institutions had with the Elizabethton City School System last year.
In other matters, Board Chairman Eddie Pless said an evaluation of Director of Schools Richard VanHuss has been completed. The members of the school board and school principals participated in the evaluation. Pless said VanHuss received high marks even with all of the uncertainty caused this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also approved the creation of up to 15 instructional assistant positions to staff the Tennessee All Corps In-School Tutoring Program to be funded using federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds and state funding. VanHuss said the totals will probably be closer to 10 than 15 positions to be used by the teaching positions that were recently approved.
VanHuss said a long-term bleacher problem in the gymnasium at Elizabethton High School is also been corrected. He said it has been difficult to extend and return a set of bleachers that are operated by chain drive. The chain drive has been replaced and the bleachers will be much easier and faster to reconfigure for various occasions. The work to be done by FaciliServ had originally been budgeted from $50,000, but the board approved an increase in the purchase order to $55,000.
The board also approved the agreement with the Elizabethton Police Department to provide school resource officers for the coming school year.
The board also recognized Jeremiah Norris of T.A. Dugger Junior High School for his state championship in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2021 TMSAA State Track and Field Championships.