ELIZABETHTON — Workers from several city departments performed extra duties on Tuesday putting together the temporary ice skating rink in Covered Bridge Park.
Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator with the Parks and Recreation Department, said work to assemble the ice rink began around 11 a.m. Most of the Parks and Recreation employees were involved in putting the rink together, but Kitchens said other departments were involved.
“We had a lot of help from a lot of departments,” Kitchens said. “They include the Street and Sanitation Department; Water Construction, police. We also had help from the Chamber of Commerce and Carter County Bank, partners in the Skate by the Doe.”
Kitchens said the skating will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. She said tickets are now on sale, but can only be purchased online at skatebythedoe.com. Tickets are $10 for one hour and include skate rentals at no additional cost. No tickets will be sold at the park. Getting the tickets early is a good idea because the rink has a capacity of about 30 skaters at a time, so optimal times will probably sell out.
The public skating days are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays from 1-6 p.m.; Thursdays from 3-9 p.m.; and Fridays from 3-10 p.m. Skating will take place from Nov. 27-Jan. 16. The synthetic rink does not require temperatures to be below freezing to be operational. In addition to the public skating times, there are also preparations for private rentals of the rink on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays for birthday parties and other group events.
While the Covered Bridge Park will be busy with skating, the Parks and Recreation Department’s pre-Christmas Saturday events will take place in Edwards Island this week. The island will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater for the showing of “The Polar Express.” The movie is free to attend
The event, sponsored by Carter County Bank, starts at 4 p.m. and will include free kiddie train rides, free roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate and cookies until 5:30 p.m. The movie gets started at dark. The day will also include a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Free rides on a horse-drawn carriage also will be available at the Covered Bridge Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
There will be other Christmas events sponsored by Carter County Bank scheduled for the Saturdays in December. The events will include the free horse-drawn carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas in Oz will be presented from 3-5 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park, where characters from Oz will help celebrate a unique Christmas.
The Annual Downtown Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. As a pre-parade event, “Christmas at Covered Bridge Park” will be presented from 2-5 p.m., featuring free horse-drawn carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be Storytime with Santa from 2-3 p.m., Christmas music, a Christmas Village, and a light display.
The final Saturday before Christmas will feature the Grinch celebrating “Grinchmas” and wrecking the unclaimed gingerbread covered bridges that had been on display at the Chamber of Commerce during the holiday season.