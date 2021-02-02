Snow reaches up to 8 inches deep near top of Roan Mountain
ELIZABETHTON — Many schools and offices had an unscheduled holiday on Tuesday when the biggest snowstorm of the year piled as much as 8 inches of snow in the higher elevations and temperatures remained below freeing throughout Carter County for most of the day.
The Carter County Courthouse was closed Tuesday because of the weather, but the Elizabethton City Hall remained open.
“We have to stay open to help with calls about power outages and water problems,” Jennifer Arnold, executive assistant to the city manager, said.
The Elizabethton Electric Department said there had not been any reported outages. Police Chief Jason Shaw said there had only been one weather-related accident in the city. That good record may have a lot to do with the long hours of work by the workers of the Street and Sanitation Department.
Arnold said the workers reported to work at 6:30 p.m. Monday to salt the streets. By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had worked 16 straight hours and had used 355 tons of salt. Fleet maintenance personnel reported to work at 4 a.m. to meet any problems with Street Department vehicles and snow plows.
The work pace at other city departments was similar to the ones at the Police Department and the Electric Department. The Fire Department reported no fires in this latest cold snap and the Water Department had stopped its construction projects and was taking special precautions to ensure that waterlines did not leak onto city streets and freeze. Water meter readers were working a normal shift. The Parks and Recreation Department and the library stayed on their routine.
While many of the offices of the Carter County government were closed on Tuesday, the Carter County Highway Department was working at full staff. Even the boss, Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh, was clearing snow from roads in the Watauga and Cripple Creek area.
Colbaugh said the lower elevations had a wet, heavy snow that created a slush on the roads. His crews worked quickly to get it off before it froze to the roads. Colbaugh said the snow became more powdery at higher elevations. He said the highest snowfall amounts were near the top of Roan Mountain, with 8 inches.
Colbaugh said his biggest concern was with freezing during the cold night. Temperatures were expected to reach the teens in the higher elevations, while temperatures in the lower elevations could reach 20.
Temperatures are expected to warm slightly on Wednesday afternoon, reaching a high of 39 at lower elevations. Temperatures are predicted to reach 50 on Thursday, helping the hard-working road crews.