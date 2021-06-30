ELIZABETHTON — The further development of a mountain bike riding park brought together leaders from Elizabethton and Carter County on Wednesday afternoon for an exploratory session.
Over the past several years, Elizabethton has slowly developed a small system of bike trails in a 238-acre hilly watershed property the city owns in Hampton. Although the property is several miles from Elizabethton, the city owns it because the springs flowing in the area provide over half of the city’s drinking water. The watershed above the springs were purchased to protect the area from development and pollution.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has begun developing mountain bike trails on the property, and has expanded the trails by renting 52.75 acres of undeveloped land from adjacent Doe River Gorge Ministries. The result is the potential development of several miles of bike trail on elevations ranging from 1,800 feet to 3,100 feet that could be made into loops easy enough for children and other loops that challenge experts.
The work done by Elizabethton has attracted the interest of Carter County officials. That interest led to a joint meeting at the Carter County Courthouse on Wednesday that was attended by such city leaders as Elizabethton City Mayor Curt Alexander, City Manager Daniel Estes, City Councilmen Kim Birchfield and Mike Simerly, and City Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains. County officials who attended included Mayor Patty Woodby, and Ken Gough, chairman of the County Commission’s Parks and Recreation Committee. Wesley Bradley, trail liaison with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, also attended.
Woodby said she could not speak for the County Commission, but she thought it would agree to enter into a 50-50 partnership with the city on an upcoming project to expand the trails. That project is estimated to cost $75,000. The county is hoping encourage the city to move forward on the project as things begin to speed up with the community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Estes said he did not think the 50-50 split was a fair deal for the city taxpayers. He pointed out that the city residents are taxed twice, while county residents are taxed once. In the past, Estes has also heard complaints from councilmen that most of the users of the city’s parks are county residents, and yet the county contributes a very small percentage of the parks’ revenue.
Alexander said he believed the expanded trails would attract visitors from outside the area and that after riding the trails, many of those might shop and dine in Elizabethton, bringing in more revenue to the city though sales tax.
“We have offered to play ball and the (County) Commission has chosen to go in a different direction,” Estes said.
Woodby and Gough said there has been a change of opinion on the County Commission and the majority now recognize the value of recreation.
Gough discussed long-range plans, which includes creating a trail network with the Tweetsie Trail as the stem connecting such points as the Hampton Watershed and Tannery Knob in Johnson City. He said it is hoped to extend the Tweetsie Trail to Green Bridge Landing in Hampton.