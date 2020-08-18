ELIZABETHTON — The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on this summer for boys and girls will long be remembered by them. Many of the things boys and girls look forward to all year were denied to them this summer, including trips to the beaches or trips to sporting events, family reunions and the traditional summer camps.
But one happy memory they may cherish is the way the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition came together to provide them with the virtual Summer Camp in a Box series from July 6 to Aug. 17 — a total of seven weeks of fun and activities to occupy their time and imaginations.
Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for Parks and Rec, said in an email to the Johnson City Press that “this program was developed to keep youth in our community active, engaged and creative while remaining safe at home due to COVID-19 precautions.”
Each week the children from grades kindergarten through fifth grade and youths in grades 6-12 were invited to visit the Elizabethton Recreation Center to pick up a box that contained instructions, activities and supplies that focused on each week’s unique theme, and allowed an activity and learning experience for each day.
Thanks to a partnership with the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition and the Tennessee Department of Human Services, participants were also provided lunch on pick-up day. About 60 youths were served each week.