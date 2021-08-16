ELIZABETHTON — The elevator in the Carter County Courthouse broke down on Monday morning, leading to the decision to postpone the scheduled meeting of the Carter County Commission one week until 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.
“On Monday morning our elevator went out of service and the repair technicians said it could be out of order for two or three days while the part is ordered and a crew can complete the repairs,” Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said.
Woodby said she discussed the elevator problem with Travis Hill, chairman of the Carter County Commission and with County Attorney Josh Hardin. At that time, the decision was made to reschedule the commission meeting in order for repairs to the elevator to b e completed.
“We want to ensure that all of our citizens who want to attend or participate in the Commission meeting are able to do so, and the elevator being out of service could have prevented some of our citizens from attending due to mobility issues” Mayor Woodby said. “In speaking with Chairman Hill and Attorney Hardin, we decided the best thing we could do would be to postpone the meeting so that everyone who wants to attend can do so.”