Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II.
Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II.
Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Numbers from the 14-day early voting period show just 5,683 of Washington County’s 86,863 registered voters have already cast a ballot in this election. That ranks Washington County near the bottom at 87th among Tennessee’s 95 counties for turnout during early voting.
Today’s crowded ballot include the county’s general election, as well as state and federal primaries for governor and legislative offices. Voters will also decide a number of contests for judicial offices, including the retention of judges statewide.
In Washington County, Republican incumbent Joe Grandy faces a challenge from independent candidate James Reeves for county mayor. Grandy is seeking a second term in office.
In the race for Washington County Sessions Court Part II, Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin faces independent challenger Jesse James Campbell.
The Republican nominees are unchallenged in most of the races on today’s Washington County ballot. That includes Keith Sexton for sheriff, Cheryl Storey for county clerk and Teresa Bowman for register of deeds.
Likewise, most of the 15 seats up for reelection on the Washington County Commission are uncontested.
That is not the case in the 2nd District where Republican nominee Marty Johnson faces independent candidate Billy Austin; the 8th District where Republican incumbent Freddie Malone is challenged by independent candidate Scott Keith Holly; and in the 10th District, which finds Republican candidate David Tomita, Democratic nominee Ben Putland and independent candidate Donald Feathers Jr. on the ballot.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
Tennesseans need to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.
Student IDs are not acceptable. Out-of-state driver’s licenses are also not permissible.
Additional information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.