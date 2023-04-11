Washington County Republican Party logo

A former leader is returning as chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.

Dr. Turney Williams was elected to the county GOP’s top spot at a reorganizational meeting held earlier the month. 

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

