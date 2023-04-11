A former leader is returning as chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
Dr. Turney Williams was elected to the county GOP’s top spot at a reorganizational meeting held earlier the month.
He has previously served in the chairman’s position.
Williams is an anesthesiologist by training and has lived in Johnson City since 1988. He is the medical director of Pain Medicine Associates, a multidisciplinary pain practice.
Washington County Republicans gathered at Boones Creek Elementary School on April 1 to elect new GOP leadership. Participants had to be actively involved in the Republican Party and have voted in three of the last four statewide Republican primaries.
Williams succeeds retired Col. Cliff Vicars, who served as interim chair of the Washington County Republican Party following the resignation of retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell earlier this year.
Harrell, whose distinguished military career spanned decades including service in Somalia that was later depicted in the book and film, “Black Hawk Down,” died at his home following an illness in February.
Washington County Republicans also elected the following as officers on April 1:
• Dr. Rowena Bailey, 1st vice chair;
• Mark Sizemore, 2nd vice chair;
• Lucinda Grandy, 3rd vice chair;
• Joe Hodges, treasurer;
• Robert Williams, vice treasurer; and
• Carolyn Ferguson, secretary.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
