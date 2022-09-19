Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
“The voters of Washington County can be assured that the August election was a fair and honest election,” McAllister said of the results, which have been certified by the county Election Commission and state officials.
McAllister also noted the Election Commission has a number of safeguards in place to ensure “voting machines are safe and secure at all times.”
Reeves, who declined to exercise his legal right to challenge the August election results in Chancery Court, held a brief news conference in front of the Washington County Courthouse early Monday where he told reporters: “I can’t be gracious in defeat. I wasn’t defeated.”
Instead, Reeves claimed “one out of eight votes” had been taken from his early vote tally by seven MicroVote voting machines at the Heritage Center in Jonesborough. He offered no explanation or specific details of how the results were altered on the machines. Even so, he suggested an examination of previous elections might find a similar manipulation of the voting outcomes in the 2018 Republican primary for county mayor, the 2020 GOP election for assessor of property and the May 3 Republican primary for county mayor between Grandy and Robbie Tester.
Tester, who lost the GOP primary to Grandy by 484 votes, attended Monday’s meeting of the Election Commission. When asked about Reeves’ claims, Tester said he had “no official opinion” on the issue other than to say “election integrity should be an important issue with every voter.”
Reeves told reporters at the Jonesborough courthouse Monday that he couldn’t find an attorney in the region who would agree to represent him in a legal challenge of the August election. Less than 30 minutes later, however, he spoke to election commissioners at their monthly meeting and said he didn’t contest the results because “it got bigger than me — bigger than one county.”
He also suggested a similar problem might be occurring in the other 47 counties in Tennessee that use MicroVote voting machines.
He presented commissioners with his own written findings of the August election where his numbers (based on percentages he had derived) show he won the mayor’s race. In his report, Reeves suggested votes where moved by a number of machines from his tally to Grandy.
“I’m 55 years old, and I’m never going to vote on a machine again,” Reeves said. “My own vote might have been one that was stolen.”
In his report to election commissioners, Reeves asked that they reconsider the use of the MicroVote machines in November and allow votes to be cast on paper ballots.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said she and her staff find allegations from Reeves that the August election was somehow stolen to be personally insulting.
“Everything we do is strictly in accordance with state law,” Jones said. “We count every vote that is legally cast. You can’t buy an election in Washington County.”
Nonetheless, Jones said she has forwarded Reeves’ written report with his tampering claims to officials with MicroVote and to the state election office in Nashville for their review and comment.
Overall, the state of Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation. The foundation’s election integrity scorecard rating is based on state election laws approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and the execution of those laws by county election officials.
Jones told election commissioners Monday that her office “hasn’t missed a beat” in preparing for the Nov. 8 municipal, state and federal election. In addition to that work, Jones said she and her staff have put in many additional hours in August and September meeting records requests from Reeves and from other citizens who are asking to see data from the last presidential election.