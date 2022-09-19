Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive.

Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

