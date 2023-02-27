Legislation is winding its way through the Tennessee General Assembly to make voting much more accessible in Washington County.

At the same time, Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the bill to create a pilot program allowing voting centers to replace traditional voting precincts on Election Day “will not sacrifice voting integrity for the sake of convenience.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you