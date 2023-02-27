Legislation is winding its way through the Tennessee General Assembly to make voting much more accessible in Washington County.
At the same time, Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the bill to create a pilot program allowing voting centers to replace traditional voting precincts on Election Day “will not sacrifice voting integrity for the sake of convenience.”
Jones said Tennessee has been ranked “No. 1 in the nation for election integrity and we certainly wouldn’t do anything to change that.”
Instead, she said the pilot program will allow registered voters with a proper ID to cast a ballot at any one of the 20 designated voting centers in Washington County on Election Day. Currently, a voter can only cast a vote on Election Day at a specific precinct designated for his or her home address.
Voting centers, which has been a concept that has been utilized in parts of Tennessee for more than a decade, works much the same way that early voting sites do now. Registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the four early voting locations in Washington County during the state’s 14-day early voting period.
“If you are a registered voter, we want to make it easier for you to get to the polls and vote on Election Day,” Jones said. “A lot of hard work has gone into making sure we don’t have long lines at these voting centers.”
She said contrary to concerns expressed by some members of Tennessee Stands and Washington County Federated Republican Women, the voting centers that are being proposed in legislation sponsored by state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, are nothing like the same-day registration centers in the state of Arizona.
The idea of voting centers in Washington County is to allow an already registered voter to go to any of these sites on Election Day. She said that means someone who lives in Telford, but works in downtown Johnson City, can cast a ballot at a voting center closer to his or her place of business.
Just as voters are required to do now at an early voting site, they will be asked to provide a proper ID and have their identification verified before beginning the process.
A laptop linked to the state’s Election Commission office by a secure ethernet connection at each voting center will alert election workers if the voter has been issued a ballot at another site on that day.
If the voter has been flagged as having previously voted, a provisional ballot will be issued and the voter will be subject to a charge of voter fraud if it is determined that person had attempted to vote twice.
Jones also noted that the newly-purchased state voting machines at the voting centers are in no way connected to the internet at anytime.
Jones said the Washington County Election Commission began preparing the way for voting centers in 2021 when it reduced the number of Election Day precincts from 35 to 23 locations. Those precincts, which has since seen the split precincts in Gray, Lake Ridge and Indian Trail schools consolidated, will serve as voting centers.
Jones said Monroe County was one of the first in Tennessee to give voting centers a try in 2012. Today, she said election officials say they are embraced by both voters and candidates as secure and convenient.
Since then, other counties have also adopted voting centers.
“With our pilot program, Washington County will not be a guinea pig,” Jones said. “Other counties are doing this and they swear by them.”