As the Washington County Election Commission wraps up a busy election year, officials are making plans for the 2024 presidential election cycle that will feature new voting machines and a move to countywide voting centers.
Election officials believe a higher-than-expected turnout for the Nov. 8 election is an indication of what’s in store at the polls in two years.
Nearly 40% of Washington County’s 88,329 registered voters cast a ballot in the midterm election. That final count was much more than what local and state election officials had anticipated for the November election in Tennessee, which had no U.S. Senate race on the ballot.
Nonetheless, Election Day found lines and wait times of 45 minutes or more at many of Washington County’s 23 voting precincts. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said her counterparts in surrounding counties also reported lines at the polls.
“We were projecting a turnout of around 28%,” Jones told members of the Election Commission during a meeting last week to certify the Washington County results of the November election.
This year was the first election cycle for four of the five members of the bipartisan Election Commission. Jones, who was also appointed to her post in 2021, told commissioners the voting equipment and the ballot counting worked as it should have.
“Most of the complaints we heard were about the lines, but the process worked,” she told the Election Commission. “You ran three elections this year, and not a vote was out of place. That’s a credit to you.”
Jones said she had five voting machines that were in need of repair and were not used for the Nov. 8 election. With the county now in the process of purchasing new voting machines, Jones said she made the decision to not spend money to repair machines that were not projected to be needed in the recent election.
The Washington County Commission voted earlier this year to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.
A new law requires all 95 counties in Tennessee to have the new voting machines in place by Jan. 1, 2024. The state will reimburse counties for the cost to buy the machines.
Jones said she will be asking for 15 additional machines in 2024 to accommodate the larger turnout seen at the West View, Lamar, Sulphur Spring and Boones Creek voting precincts on Nov. 8. She also said Washington and Sullivan counties are working with the state to implement voting centers in the next election year.
That means Washington County voters, who now can only cast a ballot on Election Day at the voting precinct in the civil district where they reside, will be able to vote at any of the newly designated 19 voting centers (formerly voting precincts) in the county.
Jones told election commissioners last week that going to the voting center concept in 2024 will reflect “how our population has shifted” in Washington County. She said the county has seen a 22% increase in voter registration since June 2020.
Many of those new registered voters have moved to Washington County from states with very different tax structures and political climates. To meet that growth and to carry out the next election, Washington County election officials say they need more space to conduct the daily business of the office and to store the new voting machines.
Jones and Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister are proposing to county commissioners that the election office be moved from the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough to the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City in time to conduct the 2024 elections.
Election officials say plans for a stand-alone building for the Election Commission in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough have been around since the late 1990s and couldn’t possibly be constructed in time for 2024 elections.
The 6,000-square-foot county-owned Princeton Arts building, which is now being leased by a neighboring church, was formerly used for early voting before parking issues convinced election officials to move to another site. Jones said parking shouldn’t be an issue at the former school if it is used solely as Election Commission offices.
She said the brick/block structure is secure and is the “best bet for county taxpayers.” Jones also told election commissioners last week she believes with help of inmate labor, the facility could be remodeled for $100,000.