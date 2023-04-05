washington couny democratic party logo

The Washington County Democratic Party joined other groups on Wednesday in expressing opposition to efforts by Republican leaders to oust three Democratic state lawmakers who participated in a protest urging for responsible gun laws in Tennessee.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives is set to vote on resolutions to expel state Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville; Justin Jones, D-Nashville; and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, after they led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery on March 30. The resolutions stated the three had participated in “disorderly behavior" and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” by joining in the non-violent protests for reforms of the state’s gun laws.

