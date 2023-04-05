The Washington County Democratic Party joined other groups on Wednesday in expressing opposition to efforts by Republican leaders to oust three Democratic state lawmakers who participated in a protest urging for responsible gun laws in Tennessee.
The Republican-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives is set to vote on resolutions to expel state Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville; Justin Jones, D-Nashville; and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, after they led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery on March 30. The resolutions stated the three had participated in “disorderly behavior" and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” by joining in the non-violent protests for reforms of the state’s gun laws.
“It is our contention that Reps. Johnson, Jones and Pearson did not contravene any House rules and are simply scapegoated to deflect from the Republicans' refusal to act in support of common sense gun laws,” said Sylvain Bruni, the chair of the Washington County Democratic Party. “House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) is turning the Tennessee legislature into a quasi-fascist organization where they disregard the rule of law. We are gravely concerned.”
Democrats are asking local residents to call Sexton and their local lawmakers and urge them to abandon efforts to remove the three lawmakers from the General Assembly. Bruni is also urging callers to ask their representatives to support “common sense gun laws in our state, which are positions supported by responsible gun owners across the United States and a majority of Tennesseans.”
Party officials say local residents should contact:
• Sexton at (615) 741-2343 ;
• Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, at (615) 741-2251; and
• Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, at (615) 741-1717 .
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP released an official statement expressing its opposition to the resolutions to expel Johnson, Jones and Pearson from office.
“We object to any effort to expel dually elected members of the Tennessee General Assembly for exercising their right to free speech and making their voices heard in this fight to end gun violence. We ask Speaker Sexton and the legislature: What authority of review is there to disenfranchise the will of voters in the district that elected these members? People across this state and nation are calling for meaningful action to end gun violence.”
The state NAACP is also calling on its members and others to contact Sexton and other state representatives and voice their opposition to the expulsion resolutions.
“We can’t continue to let our children be senselessly murdered because of these gun laws in the state of Tennessee,” the statement said.
Officials with the Johnson City/Washington County Chapter of the NAACP said they stand behind the statement from the state conference. The Rev. Rayford Johnson, the chair of the county’s NAACP, said expelling the three lawmakers for “passionately advocating for gun reform laws would be an injustice” to the legislative process and political discourse.
“This is an issue we all fear and all face,” Johnson said. “This about people, not tit for tat or a power play. It’s about the lives of the people of his state and our freedom of speech.”
Johnson said he finds it “equally disturbing” that the House leadership didn’t pursue disciplinary action against state Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, when he suggested an amendment to a bill heard in a subcommittee last month expanding the state’s forms of execution should “include hanging by a tree.” Sherrell later apologized for his remarks.
Kathy Sinback, the executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, also issued a statement calling efforts to expel the three legislators “an extreme measure” and one that “undermines democracy.” She also said the move is used “infrequently” in the state because it disenfranchises constituents.
“Instead of rushing to expel members for expressing their ethical convictions about crucial social issues, House leadership should turn to solving the real challenges facing our state,” Sinback said.