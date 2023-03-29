washington couny democratic party logo

Officials with the Washington County Democratic Party say attendance at its Biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday more than doubled the 2021 event.

Democrats met at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to elect its party leaders, as mandated by state law. The party also devised its strategy for the busy 2024 presidential election year.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

