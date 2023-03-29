Officials with the Washington County Democratic Party say attendance at its Biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday more than doubled the 2021 event.
Democrats met at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to elect its party leaders, as mandated by state law. The party also devised its strategy for the busy 2024 presidential election year.
“The energy in the room was electrifying,” said Sylvain Bruni, who was re-elected to another two-year term as chair of the Washington County Democratic Party. “What a delight to see motivated Democrats, ready to serve their communities and work to bring about positive change for all in Washington County. I’m both proud and thrilled to see a new generation of engaged Democrats, from 19 to 94, willing to advocate for our values in our county.”
As chair of the party convention, Washington County Election Commissioner Margaret Davis led the formal proceedings, which included the adoption of new bylaws for the county party, the re-election of party officers and the election of 14 district representatives to the Executive Committee of WCDP.
In addition to Bruni, the party’s new leadership includes:
• First Vice Chair: Diane Bradley-Hardin;
• Second Vice Chair: Morgan Olson;
• Treasurer: Cindy Humphrey;
• Secretary: Kathy Carr;
• District 1 Representative: Georgia Turner;
• District 3 Representative: Chelsea Boone-Belcher;
• District 4 Representative: Shelley Van Camp;
• District 5 Representative: William Justis III;
• District 6 Representative: Mark Sirois;
• District 7 Representative: Jay Emberton;
• District 8 Representative: Brad Batt ;
• District 9 Representative: John Baker;
• District 10 Representative: Mary Stevens;
• District 11 Representative: George Cross;
• District 12 Representative: Elizabeth Barnes;
• District 13 Representative: Kay Sirois;
• District 14 Representative: Kristin Langston;
• District 15 Representative: Jeffrey Clark;
• Past Chair (ex-officio): Kate Craig;
• College Democrats Representative (ex-officio): Kaiden Amo, and
• County Government Elected Officials Representative:(ex-officio): Jodi Jones.
The open position for District 2 Representative will be filled at the April 3 meeting of the WCDP Executive Committee following a post-Convention candidacy.
The convention concluded with a presentation by Bruni and Humphrey of the roadmap to 2024, including a set of 12 strategic goals and an accompanying budget. Priorities include deep political organizing countywide, community connections and engagement, infrastructure building for growth and leadership development for youth and underserved communities.
In the next few weeks, the new members of the county party’s leadership will undergo training. The Executive Committee will then begin its work planning the organization's activities along the five new areas and 12 committees of the new party structure.
Members of the public interested in joining the team or getting involved as volunteers are invited to sign up online at https://wctndp.org/join. Those wishing to support financially WCDP’s goals and activities may do so at https://wctndp.org/donate.