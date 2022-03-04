The Washington County Democratic Party is hosting its annual State of Franklin Dinner on April 9 at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.
The event will include a VIP Hour at 5 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
“The State of Franklin Dinner is a staple of political life in Johnson City and we are delighted to invite all Democrats and their friends to join us for an unforgettable night,” said Sylvain Bruni-Fowler, the interim chair of the Washington County Democratic Party. “We would like to invite everyone to wear their semi-formal attire and join us for an evening of food, music and speakers.”
Tickets to this event, which is traditionally sold out, can be purchased by going to wctndp.org/2022SOFDinner. Tickets are $60 for the VIP Hour, $125 for the dinner and a 10-person table can be purchased for $1,250.
The evening will end with a silent auction, live band, dinner, drinks, speakers and the presentation of the Nancy Fischman Leadership Award. The keynote speaker for this event will be state Sen. Heidi Campbell.
Other speakers include Democratic gubernatorial candidates Dr. Carnita Atwater, Dr. Jason Martin and Councilman J.B. Smiley Jr.
The guests who attend the VIP Wine and Cheese Hour will have a chance to mingle with and meet all of our speakers for the evening.
A completed cycle of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event is required.
For more information please contact the WCDP at info@wctndp.org, or to become a sponsor visit wctndp.org/SOFDinnerSponsorship.
Please visit wctndp.org/donate if you would like to make a gift to the Washington County Democratic Party.
Contributed to the Press.